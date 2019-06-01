  1. Home
Djokovic breezes into French Open fourth round

Published Date
Novak Djokovic

Top seed Novak Djokovic barely broke sweat as he coasted through the French Open third round 6-3 6-3 6-2 against Italian qualifier Salvatore Caruso.

Djokovic has never lost a Grand Slam match to a player ranked as low as Caruso, and never showed any sign of doing so on Saturday.

He breezed to a two match-point advantage in little over two hours.

The former world number one only needed one of those to put Caruso, ranked 147 in the world, out his misery.

The Serbian is yet to drop a set in the tournament and has rarely had such an easy run into the fourth round at Roland Garros.

