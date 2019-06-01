Djokovic breezes into French Open fourth round

ADVERTISEMENT

Top seed Novak Djokovic barely broke sweat as he coasted through the French Open third round 6-3 6-3 6-2 against Italian qualifier Salvatore Caruso.

Djokovic has never lost a Grand Slam match to a player ranked as low as Caruso, and never showed any sign of doing so on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He breezed to a two match-point advantage in little over two hours.

The former world number one only needed one of those to put Caruso, ranked 147 in the world, out his misery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Serbian is yet to drop a set in the tournament and has rarely had such an easy run into the fourth round at Roland Garros.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App