DJ Cuppy wins award at the Soundcity MVP Awards

Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy received the Philanthropy award at the Soundcity MVP Awards held over the weekend. She was awarded for her philanthropic deeds which includes her recent fundraising project to educate young girls in the North-east region.

Her father, Femi Otedola donated 5 billion naira to the cause which caused quite a stir at the time. DJ Cuppy, an ambassador of “Save the Children” NGO designed raise funds for children advocacy, celebrated her last birthday with the launch of her Cuppy Foundation. The fundraising event had influential personalities in attendance who donated to the cause.

Cuppy came with Kupe, one of the beneficiaries of her largesse, to receive her award. She expressed her pleasure and surprise receiving an award that is in no way related to music. She encouraged youths, in her speech, to help the less-privileged when they can.

Other recipients at the Soundcity Awards are Anthony Joshua recognized for his excellence in sports; media entrepreneurs and political activists, Adebola Williams and Chude Jideonwo for their excellence in community and socio-political development; CEO of iCreate Africa, Bright Jaja for social entrepreneurship and digital influence.

The award night saw musical performances from Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz, Nigerian Tekno, Tiwa Savage, JoeBoy and Davido who closed the show with his performance.

