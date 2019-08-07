Division in ABU-SSANU takes new turn as two factions share members

ADVERTISEMENT

The division rocking the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) continues to linger with each of the two factions claiming to be the authentic one.

While the group led by Shu’aibu Halilu is basking on its recognition by the national body and, therefore, pledged to join national strike whenever it is declared, the Iliyasu Abdur-Ra’uf Bello’s faction is challenging its dissolution by the national body in court.

Speaking with newsmen after an emergency meeting, Bello said the national body of the union lacked constitutional powers to dissolve the leadership of the ABU chapter under him since the case is before the court.

He said his faction also resolved that the tenure of the National President and his executive members had expired as at July 23, 2019 having spent eight years in office as provided by the constitution of the union.

