Divine Oduduru sets new Nigerian record

Nigeria’s sprinter, Divine Oduduru, has once again shattered the record books to win the 100 meters in 9.86 seconds at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championships late Friday night.

His recent time is the fastest ever by an African since Olusoji Fasuba who ran a slightly faster time of 9.85 seconds 13 years ago in Doha.

About 45 minutes after his heroics in the 100m, Oduduru won the 200 meters in 19.73 seconds, both times wind-legal.

Though Oduduru was the Nigeria record-holder in the 200m before Friday’s race, he has lowered the record again with his winning time which is third fastest in the world this year.

