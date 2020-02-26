Diversifying the economy through IT

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to support the campaign to diversify the economy from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy through Information technology(IT), High tech for women and youth launched and inaugurated Steam boys, Tech men Initiative.

The Director General of NITDA Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi CCIE, was the special guest of honour at the launching and inauguration of the initiative with the theme “Muscles with brains for technology innovation” in Abuja on thursday 13th February.

“Digital technologies are disrupting the way we live”, the DG said, as he gave his opening remarks at the event which was well attended by mostly students from secondary schools.

He pointed out that the internet has changed the way we live, access information and interact with one another and urged the students to meaningfully utilize their access to computers in other to proffer solutions to challenges or improve on existing ones.

The convener of the event, President and CEO, High tech Centre for Women and Youth Dr Wunmi Hassan informed the participants that the goal of Nigeria STEM summit and Train of Trainers workshop taking place on the 24th-26th of March 2020 is to produce a mobile phone.

She confirmed that the need for the STEAM boys/Tech men initiative is to incorporate boys/men into the vision of the organisation, stating that STEM has been hosting just females in the last two years but for 2020 the summit will comprise of both genders.

” The urge to diversify took us from not just learning information technology but producing technology”, said Dr Hassan.

