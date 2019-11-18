District head sets up c’ttee to investigate alleged diversion of Dangote grant

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sarkin Gabas, district head of Dabagin Ardo, Alhaji Abubakar Ahmad, has set up an investigative committee over the alleged short-change of beneficiaries of the Dangote grant in his domain.

Daily Trust had earlier reported that some of the beneficiaries went home with either N3000 or N5,000 as against N10,000 earmarked for each of them.

Speaking to Daily Trust, the Sarkin Gabas said the committee would investigate how the beneficiaries were selected and how the money was disbursed.

“I promise you that whoever short-changed anybody, we will force him to pay the balance in addition to other punishment no matter his position,” he said.

He recalled that the selection of beneficiaries was done in his absence, as he was in the Holy Land.

“When I came back, nobody approached me to tell me this was how they were selected and I did not bother to ask because I expected them to do the right thing.

“I did not know that there were problems until the chairman of the state Zakkat and Endowment Commission, revealed it at our meeting with the Sultan at the palace and after that I set up a committee to investigate the matter,” he said.

The Sarkin Gabas thanked Daily Trust for exposing alleged wrongdoings in his domain in relation to the disbursement, reiterating that they would make sure the money is recovered and those involved are punished accordingly.

He noted that the committee would also investigate allegation on the distribution of Zakkat in the area.

