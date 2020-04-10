District head plans to digitalize domain

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly turbaned District Head of Miri, Mallam Hussaini Abubakar Othman, in Bauchi local government area, said he would embark on digitisation of some activities in his domain to fast track development.

Hussaini stated this when he interacted with reporters in his palace yesterday.

“The actual reason why I want to become a district head is to be able to get the opportunity to develop our community using my initiative. You can’t succeed in this unless you have a position. My biggest intention is to network this community.”

He said when he established the network he would be able to get the data of every location and the people living in each community within the area.

Mallam Hussaini said the project would help him to know the required basic infrastructure in his domain, monitor his subjects, fight moral decadence and identify the number of unemployed youths and out-of-school children.

Hussaini said he would finance the project from his resources and seek the support of other people.

“I will not approach government to finance the projects because government already has a lot to do. We want to do this as our little contribution and, probably, if we succeed, others may decide to emulate us”

