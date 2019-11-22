Dissolved Kano emirates: Forum urges Ganduje to obey court’s ruling

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the State’s High Court verdict that declared null and void the establishment of the four newly created emirates in Kano state, coalition of organizations under the auspices or Kano First Forum (KFF) has urged Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to respect the court’s ruling.

The call was contained in a statement signed by KFF Director General Dr. Yusuf Rabiu.

According to the statement, the forum has since raised issues related to the matter as it has observed that loopholes in the creation of the four additional emirates in Kano state adding that, the State High Court has exhibited bravery and courage in dispensing justice on a very crucial case of this magnitude.

The statement further commend the good people of Kano state for being so patient in allowing justice to prevail.

“We would like to urge the State Government to obey the court order and respect the sacred power reposed in the court by the constitution of our dear country Nigeria” the statement concluded.

