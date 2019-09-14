Breaking News
‘Disregard audio of killings along Kaduna-Abuja road’
'Disregard audio of killings along Kaduna-Abuja road'

By Mohammed Yaba, Kaduna Published Date
Governor Nasir El-Rufal of Kaduna State
Governor Nasir El-Rufal of Kaduna State

A 46-second audio message, warning citizens to avoid the Kaduna-Abuja road because of purported ethnic cleansing, is being circulated.

However, the Kaduna State Government said it should be disregarded, claiming it was a deliberate ploy to incite unrest in the State.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner in-charge of Internal Security and Home Affairs said, in a statement issued on Saturday to newsmen, that security agencies were presently investigating the source of the malicious audio message, insisting that anyone found culpable will be prosecuted accordingly.

He explained that Kaduna State Security Council was appealing to all citizens, especially those plying the Kaduna-Abuja road, to disregard the fake audio message and go about their business.

He called on citizens with useful information about the criminals behind the fake audio to contact the security agencies.

