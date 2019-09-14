‘Disregard audio of killings along Kaduna-Abuja road’

ADVERTISEMENT

A 46-second audio message, warning citizens to avoid the Kaduna-Abuja road because of purported ethnic cleansing, is being circulated.

However, the Kaduna State Government said it should be disregarded, claiming it was a deliberate ploy to incite unrest in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner in-charge of Internal Security and Home Affairs said, in a statement issued on Saturday to newsmen, that security agencies were presently investigating the source of the malicious audio message, insisting that anyone found culpable will be prosecuted accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

He explained that Kaduna State Security Council was appealing to all citizens, especially those plying the Kaduna-Abuja road, to disregard the fake audio message and go about their business.

He called on citizens with useful information about the criminals behind the fake audio to contact the security agencies.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App