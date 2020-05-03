Disquiet trails Reps’ Quarantine bill as Senate considers own version tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the uproar trailing the amendment of the Quarantine Act at the House of Representatives, the Senate will on Tuesday consider its own version of the bill.

The proposed legislation has been generating heat since its introduction at the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

The bill, sponsored by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and two other members, was designed to prevent the spread or possible outbreak of infectious diseases in the country.

It also seeks to empower the federal government to declare any premises to be an isolation centre for the purpose of preventing the spread or possible outbreak of infectious diseases.

However, when the bill was presented at the floor, opinions were divided with some members in support and others calling for amendments of some sections of the bill.

Enough copies were also not provided to the members for proper scrutiny and observation leading to complaints about not knowing its contents.

The bill was passed for second reading after which it was stepped down and a date was slated for further discussions, amendments and passage.

A lawmaker who spoke to our reporter on telephone on condition of anonymity, faulted the speaker’s approach in the presentation of the bill for accelerated passage.

“There is no reason for haste in the passage. Copies should have been made to the members at least three of four days before the day it was presented to us at the plenary. He just brought the bill to pass for first, second and third reading on the same day.

“The bill is talking about compulsory vaccination of all Nigerians. It means that, any Nigerian who is not vaccinated will not be allowed to board aircraft. The NCDC has to vaccinate and certify you before you board a flight to other parts of the world.

“So, some sections of the bill appear undemocratic. It is something that requires the buy-in of some critical stakeholders. It is a bit controversial,” he said.

Countering opposition to the bill, the speaker said it was presented for accelerated hearing and passage because of the exigencies of the time.

According to him, drastic situations require drastic measures, adding that the situation did not even permit the printing of enough copies to be made available to all members.

Meanwhile, as the Senate considers its own version of the amendment of the Quarantine Act tomorrow, Nigerians are watching keenly to know its contents.

Senate Minority Leader Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe confirmed to our reporter that the Senate was working on its own version of the amendment of the Quarantine Act.

When asked what Nigerians should expect from the Red Chamber’s version of the bill amid the criticism trailing that of House of Representatives, Senate spokesman, Senator Ajibola Basiru, told our correspondent simply “I don’t know. I have not seen a copy.”

Criticisms

Outside the parliament, Nigerians, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and civil society organisations (CSOs) and other interest groups have expressed reservations over the contents of the proposed bill.

Senator Dino Melaye, in a scathing write up criticised the bill and its “tendencies to infringe on the rights of Nigerians by arrogating so much power to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other organs including the police.”

Similarly, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), expressed concern that the contents of the bill were not largely within the context of Nigeria’s reality. He said “it was largely copied from other countries, within their own context of reality.

“It is not wrong to make a reference to conventions and protocols. You can quote them and make reference to the provisions of international or regional protocols and conventions.

“But to go to another country and copy entirely same wording, phrasing and the same content analysis, I think it is not good. It appears to be a lazy work,” he said.

Rafsanjani noted that the bill, as proposed now, will instead of solving create more problems. Nigerians are currently dealing with over excessive powers that have been given to police to do everything without proper checks and balances, he said.

