Disquiet over vacant APC national secretary’s position

Mixed reactions have continued to trail a public notice that says one of the aspirants for the position of national secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Arch. Waziri Bulama, has been appointed in acting capacity as the party’s scribe.

Daily Trust reports that no fewer than 30 APC chieftains across 36 states under the aegis of Governance Support Group (GSG) signed the congratulatory message on his appointment, which was published last weekend.

The notice has, however, generated diverse opinions among top party officials and chieftains. A party official, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, described the notice as a “ruse”, saying the public notice congratulating Arch. Bulama be disregarded by the public as it did not emanate from the party.

He said, “No official statement has come from the national secretariat on the purported appointment. So, why should anybody take such a public notice seriously? NWC has neither met nor issued any release as regards that, so, it should be disregarded.”

Another party official noted that there is still an acting national secretary in the person of Mr Victor Giadom, arguing that two persons cannot act in the same capacity.

At the time of filing this report, several calls put across to the mobile phone of the party’s spokesman, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu were not answered.

Similarly, the national vice chairman, North East did not pick calls to his number.

Another member of the NWC, Hilliard Etta, told our correspondent that he could not speak on the matter since he is not from the zone that is supposed to fill the vacancy.

Speaking with our correspondent, Bulama also said he could not speak on the matter but noted that NWC members are still working in line with the party’s constitution.

