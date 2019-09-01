Disquiet over PEF’s N17bn petrol tracking technology

ADVERTISEMENT

This is coming at a time that almost the same technology, Project Aquila 2, which has been in existence, has failed to prevent fuel smuggling, diversion and ease payment of marketers.Controversy is trailing the federal government approval of N17 billion to be spent on a technology that will track movement of refined petroleum products, investigations by Daily Trust have shown.

The new technology is being implemented by the Petroleum Equalisation Fund Management Board, PEF(MB), an intervention agency experts said, has overstayed its functions with the failure of the equalization scheme.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) in August last year approved N17 billion for the PEF(MB) to supervise the installation of a technology that will track refined petroleum product movement from vessels that come into Nigeria up until the products are discharged into trucks and then delivered to retail outlets.

The new technology called Downstream Automated Fuel Management Information System (DAFMIS) will, among others, mount sensors on fuel trucks which will generate near real time data about the origin and destination of the petroleum products.

But multiple sources in the PEF(MB), Ministry of Petroleum Resources, and the downstream oil sector told our reporters that what was presented as N17bn to the FEC was almost the same technology solution called “Aquila 2”, an electronic loading and delivery system for petroleum products that was being test run by the agency at the cost of about N3bn.

The insiders said Aquila 2’s scope went beyond just tracking movement of petroleum product to also determine consumption pattern.

One of the sources, who spoke to our reporter in confidence, said the PEF began implementing Aquila 2 in 2017 at about 13 filling stations across the country before it was controversially jettisoned for DAFMIS, “a project ten times the cost of Aquila 2.”

Another source said the amount approved for the DAFMIS project is outrageous with a lot of “unrelated IT and network infrastructure upgrade included in the scope of the DAFMIS so as to bloat the cost.”

Details from a PEF(MB) 2016 budget document seen by Daily Trust show that N3bn out of the agency’s total budget of N7.169bn for 2016 was budgeted for “Design and testing of Aquila 2 solution.”

An insider said even in the agency’s 2017 budget, the same N3billion was budgeted “for the upgrade of current infrastructure and building of Aquila 2” and that “Everything Aquila 2 was not up to N3billion!”

The source said the DAFMIS project is being executed in a clandestine manner without any transparency. Daily Trust attempts to obtain details on the new technology from PEF was not successful.

“To date, nobody has seen the details of the new solution. Only the few people have details of what encompasses the over N16 billion solution that was taken to FEC for approval,” the source said.

Old wine in a new bottle

It is not clear how the DAFMIS differs from Aquila 2 which the agency denied ever existed.

But officials at the petroleum ministry have officially confirmed to Daily Trust the existence of Aquila 2 despite several denials by PEF officials.

Request to the PEF for further information on the Aquila 2 and a breakdown of the N17bn cost to deploy the DAFMAS solution, has not been replied as at press time.

But investigations by the newspaper revealed that in 2011, the PEF(MB) launched the Aquila project to monitor the loading and delivery of petroleum products in all depots across the country and consequently speed up processing and payments of marketers’ claims.

The agency justified the technology as a system that evidences proof of delivery of petroleum products from one depot to another using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology.

The scheme, according to the agency, automates all administrative processes and workflows for bridging and equalization claims management up to e-payment.

Challenges around disparity in supply, distribution and consumption data; inaccurate reporting, lack of real-time information on product stock and diversion of petroleum products, among others warranted an upgrade of the Aquila.

Aquila 2 was then introduced to track petroleum products up to the point they are discharged into storage tanks of retail stations and the volumes that are consumed daily, of which the results/outcome will be available to even the Minister of Petroleum (with plans for it to be extended to even the Presidency).

As part of the implementation of the Aquila 2, an insider in PEF with knowledge of the project told Daily Trust that the PEF in 2017 awarded a contract to Fuelmetrics Limited, an automation and solution development company, to do the pilot phase.

The pilot phase of the project started in 2017 with 13 retail outlets with officials from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources on ground to supervise. Aquila 2 was expected to be deployed nationwide after the pilot phase before it was abandoned for DAFMIS.

“We were supposed to go to the next level before we heard it has been given to someone else,” another source privy to the project said.

Petroleum ministry disagrees with PEF

A Deputy Director of Press in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr. Olujimi Oyetomi, told Daily Trust that the ministry was aware of PEF’s “Aquila II” but that the federal government recently approved N17bn for “Automated Fuel System and Censor Network under which Aquila II is subsumed.”

He said: “In Abuja, surely the test run is complete. This enables tracking of refined Petroleum products from the point of LC (letter of credit) opening from the vessels that come into Nigeria up until the point where they are discharged into tanks in Nigeria.”

Another document prepared by the PEF explaining the scope of the DAFMIS named it as a fuel monitoring system that will manage truck registration, monitor product supply, oversee loading and dispatch, track truck and product, monitor product level, manage payments, manage claims and incidents.

The DAFMIS project which commenced in May 2019, the document showed, is expected to go live by April 19, 2021.

But a source said the new technology solution, DAFMIS, would do the same thing the Aquila 2 was already set to do at a very high cost while falling short of what Aquila 2 provided for Nigeria which are daily product availability, distribution and consumption patterns nationwide.

When asked about the Aquila 2 project early in January at a media parley in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of the Fund Alhaji Ahmed Bobboi said the project had not been abandoned but subsumed inside the Network Sensor Monitoring project.

PEF declines to provide details on DAFMIS

The Head Corporate Communications of PEF(MB), Saiyefa Osanebi, when contacted, declined to provide details of the new technology.

She insisted that while Aquila remains the same as there was nothing like Aquila 1 or 2, DAFMIS was a holistic project known to all stakeholders in the industry.

She said while Aquila uses RFID technology and its scope was limited to e-loading, e-processing and e-payment, DAFMIS will use sensors to transmit real time data about not only the type of petroleum product but also volume that is being moved from one location to another in the country.

She explained that everything about the new technology passed through due process and that there was nothing secret about it.

“We got NITDA clearance, no objection certificate from BPP and the highest approving authority in the country which is the FEC.”

She said DAFMIS was a three year project which kicked off October 2018 but approval for funding for the project only started in January 2019.

IT experts speak

Commenting on the plan to spend N17bn on software and hardware procurement to monitor petroleum products, Professor Foluso Ladehinde, a US based ICT expert and said the RFID technology which the current Project Aquila runs on, doesn’t cost much.

‘‘RFID is not new, and I visited a few facilities a few years ago in South Korea when the technology was just evolving. Now it’s very mature. For example, virtually all commercial items (shirts, wine, anything) are tagged from the source of production in order to follow the item to anywhere it is shipped, and during use.

‘‘When the technology was demonstrated to me in South Korea in 2015, the impression I had, and I still have, is that it doesn’t cost more than a few thousand Naira to attach the chips to the goods. However, I did not concern myself with the price at the time, but I will be very surprised if it costs more than a few dollars per chip (item),” he said.

