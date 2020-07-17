Disquiet on Kano Emir’s appointments, what about it?

ADVERTISEMENT

Reactions have continued to trail the reappointment of the deposed Chiroman Kano, Sunusi Ado Bayero, and the deposed Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta, Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan’agundi, into the Kano Emirate Council.

Prince Sunusi Ado Bayero, the elder brother of the current Emir of Kano, His Highness Aminu Ado Bayero, was deposed as the Chiroman Kano in 2015 after his alleged refusal to pay homage to the then Emir of Kano, the deposed Muhammad Sunusi II. Dan’agundi was equally deposed for the supposed insubordination: people may say anything – for – it – is – a – time of politics, especially on whatever occur to Kano State; you will hear certain voices saying whatever suit their opinion.

Kano State is the centre for attraction for every Jack and Henry would say points that could never be allowed in most parts of Northern Nigeria. I do believe that, some gentle souls that had quickly shared their opinion did so perhaps they were the sympathisers of the deposed Emir; Muhammad Sunusi II, as some of them suggested that Governor Ganduje may have a hand, regarding such appointment of the two people as named above.

Surely, the reactions that followed demonstrated that politics is played by the authors of the so-called reaction from the lion’s mouth. One of them is a professor who saw the whole matter as unattainable and, therefore, a disregard to the seeming punishment from the late lovable Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Abdullahi Bayero, may God bless his soul Amin.

Well, if Aminu Babba did something wrong by 2003; we are now in the year – 2020; and when someone did something considered as insubordination; when it was only not against God’s injunctions, such a person could be pardoned without being questioned. Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan’agundi was the one who took the matter to different courts in Nigeria perhaps up to the Supreme Court but lost his bids, to successfully become triumphant. Having lost such bids, the court even up to the Supreme Court, did not start its verdict of preventing Aminu from holding any position traditionally. The court said that what late Bayero did our lovable Emir, who was loved by all the people of Kano was generally right.

This being so, I wonder why people should mix this simple matter with the high level of misunderstanding: misunderstanding in the sense that, what has really crossed the roads, Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan’agundi has already repented whether directly or indirectly; for we know, the level of respect done on the late Emir, the Man Aminu is from time to time visiting the tomb of his own father and the late Emir Bayero for gentle prayers, so, what is love but that for God’s sake? His Highness the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, did nothing disloyal to his beloved father, the great Emir ever in Kano and the North in general.

The current Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, is well loved by millions of youths in Kano and elsewhere. Nobody therefore can stain the reputations of our beloved emir. What is wrong of having crowned Prince Sunusi Ado Bayero to be the Chiroman Kano? There is nothing wrong about crowning the already crowned prince to this very respected position. He was deposed because he did not recognise the former; well late Ado Bayero did not depose the first Chiroma during his time. Are you trying to say Prince Sunusi Ado Bayero did not deserve to have been on that highly traditional position? The two titles of this traditional positions should kindly be assented to by Governor Ganduje for it will add to his favourable disposition.

It is the behaviour of some people to condemn anything good done by the nice people of Kano. The people who condemned the current Emir were the people who disliked his being crowned as the Emir of Kano. They are the people who always want Kano to be backward on anything that will be of benefit to the state. If you closely read the history of Kano, you will find out that what the emir did to these two illustrious sons: Prince Sunusi Ado Bayero and Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan’agundi is to bring peace and stability to the Emirate Council. It is better for all the sons and daughters of Kano to rally round the Kano Emirate in order to have lasting peace and tranquility.

We Kanawa have to distant ourselves from the self ruin which we all acknowledge through the bad politics as played against the political decorum of our forefathers, like, the gem of Kano politics, late Alhaji Aminu Kano, late Dr. Maitama Sule, Danmasanin Kano, late Alhaji Sule Gaya and late Alhaji Lawan Dambazau as well as others whom we all know as a samples of unity for the whole people of Kano State.

The Kano Emirate is never near politics and that is why it is highly respected world over. It is therefore significant to note that, we should not allow few disgruntled individuals to smear the good name of five Kano State Emirate Councils, the good testimonial habitations done to the people of Kano State by the Kano State government; by creating additional emirates of Bichi, Karaye, Rano and Gaya. Some people, even though I don’t blame, have most of the time accused the Kano State government of the above laudable action which portrayed simple gentility and dignity.

As someone has duly put it, Emir Aminu Ado Bayero has disregarded the action of his late father on the reappointment of the deposed Sarkin Dawaki Maituta. Naturally, we have to learn through our religious perspective when a father did justice and the son has to correct the justice to the acceptance of all. Time is now to please avoid making the mistake of portraying our traditional rulers on the wrong channel. We have to give them the due respect and when things get well, we should all enjoy them. Kano State since 2015 to date has been in peace and harmony all over and we should continue to preach peace and nothing but it.

“Ranka ya dade Sarki”, Aminu Ado Bayero; you really did well by such laudable reappointments. May God put more grease to your elbows.

Comrade Ibrahim Abdu Zango, Kano, Nigeria 081754722**

