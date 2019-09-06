Displaced Ebijakara, New Netim people cry for resettlement

ADVERTISEMENT

The people of Ebijakara in Yakurr LGA and those of New Netim in Odukpani LGA of Cross River State have cried aloud over their plight occasioned by years of displacements from their original ancestral lands.

They have appealed to the state government as well as the National Boundary Commission (NBC), which is due to visit Ikot Offiong in Cross River and Oku Iboku village in Akwa Ibom State to demarcate their disputed boundaries which have witnessed nearly one century of killing and violence, to also look at their plight.

The paramount ruler of Yakurr LGA who is the Obol Lopon of Ugep, Ufem Ubana Eteng said his people suffered displacement 14 years ago as a result of a communal conflict with the people of Ebom in Abi LGA of the state over land.

He alleged that the Ebom people had attacked, overpowered and drove the Ebijakara people out of their ancestral land in 2007.

As a result of this, the Ebijakara people have scattered throughout many communities in the central senatorial district of the state, and many others in Calabar.

“There is dire need for them to return home. Where they have fled to is not their homes. They are never comfortable. Government should intervene in their plight and get them properly resettled. As the traditional ruler, I am not happy at all seeing my subjects displaced from their original homes for over a decade now. State government as well as NBC should wade into what was the cause of their displacement.

They can no longer farm, practice their culture and tradition. Many who were landlords have been reduced to being tenants. They have become refugees in their state”, the monarch said.

He said communal clashes which have been incessant in many parts of the states have similarly displaced other original inhabitants of many communities.

He called on other traditional chieftains to speak in one voice.

Speaking similarly for the New Netim people, a chieftain of the community, Mr Patrick Ayama said that the people of Odukpani Quo in Odukpani LGA unleashed violence on community in 2014 when they won a court case against them.

He said the Quo people accused them of being settlers on their land even though they have inhabited it for over 100 years and that they had overwhelmed them.

“They sued us to court and we won. It was because of our court victory over them that they took laws into their hands and unleashed mayhem against our people, forcing us to desert the land which was a gift to our ancestors over 100 years ago.

“They hide behind a chieftaincy crisis at the time and demolished or burnt houses in New Netim saying we must return to Akamkpa; that we migrated from there. They had falsely accused an official of government of using his position to plant his father as the clan head of New Netim and facilitating issuance of his certificate of recognition. This is not true at all.

“The truth is that the man in question has been a village head long before the said official came to government. The chief was among almost 100 village heads whose certificates of recognition were signed by Gov Liyel Imoke close to his departure from power.

“If it was a chieftaincy problem as they claimed, you will expect that one faction will be stronger than the other, hence some property belonging to the stronger faction should still be standing.

Ayama said it was pathetic that the state government, the security agencies and even the Obong of Calabar could not act ahead of time when they alerted them about the planned mayhem against his community.

He said that there is, however, hope for their return as many of the key perpetrators who were used have come to confess and apologise.

However, a youth leader in Odukpani Quo, Etim Nyong Ene argued that the New Netim people came from Akamkpa LGA to settle on their land but turned out to be oppressors and aggressors and had extended beyond the boundary given to them originally.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Prof Ivara Esu, had said that government was handling many cases pertaining to boundary clashes in the state, and should be able to amicably attend to all.

