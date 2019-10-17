Dismissed cop, 3 others nabbed over sale of adulterated petrol

  1. Home
By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam, Owerri Published Date

Imo State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Owerri has arrested four suspects for alleged illegal sale of petroleum products.

The suspects were identified as Ifeanyi Nwosu, 43; Chidiebere Uchenna, 35, a dismissed policeman; Ekpe Maduka, 37 and Okemmadu Chidera, 26.

Parading the suspects, the state Commandant of NSCDC, Mr. Raji Ibrahim, said the major suspect, Nwosu, was found with 1,200 litres of adulterated petroleum.

The commandant stated that one of the suspects, Uchenna, was a dismissed police sergeant and used the police cap, which he hoisted on the front of the dashboard of his car to beat security men at check points.

Uchenna, told journalists that he was a sergeant in the Nigeria Police Force but was dismissed two years ago, adding that the sale of adulterated petroleum products was for survival.

