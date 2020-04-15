Discovery of cultists’ house scares Gusau residents

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, residents of Unguwar Dallatu quarters in Gusau metropolis woke up to a shocking discovery of ritual den in their midst, thus prompting them to ask questions on the motive behind the setting up of shrine in the state.

Some of them, who spoke with our reporter, said the authorities owe the people in the state full explanations on who set up the shrine and their motives. However, authorities have kept mute on who owned the house.

“I didn’t actually know what was happening. Suddenly I saw a bulldozer pulling down the structure. Two police vehicles blocked the entry and exit into the street. They stopped anyone who tried to pass.

“It was after they took down the house I learnt of what had happened. It is really very scaring to have a ritualist den in the midst of people. No one knew what the occupiers of the house were doing,” a resident, Salisu Usman, said.

Another resident, Ibrahim Aliyu, said he used to see vehicles with tinted glasses going in or out of the residential house. He said though it looked like something fishy was ongoing but nobody cared to bring them under close surveillance.

“What was recovered from the house after the police raid affirmed our belief that an act of sorcery was taking place there. The invasion of the house by the security operatives was timely and any other compound found to be turned to shrine should receive similar treatment,” he added.

However, some residents, who spoke with our correspondent, said they could not fathom why people should engage in such evil acts purely to acquire wealth or power. They said sorcerers or ritualists should not be allowed to have a breathing space among God-fearing people in the state.

Earlier, the state police commissioner, Mr Usman Nagogo, said two suspected cultists fled after police invaded the house in Gusau, and they had launched manhunt to apprehend them.

Mr Nagogo said names of top politicians in the state were found on a paper in the shrine and this is in addition to many other cult-related items recovered.

He said the police command had received a credible information that some people were planning evil against some top leaders of the state using fetish means.

He said the information had it that a house in Unguwar Dallatu, near a motorpark, was being suspected of heinous activities. The informants said residents noticed whenever the cultists entered the house, all sorts of living creatures such as lizard and ants would die.

“A team of policemen invaded the house and on sighting the headlights of security vehicles, the cultists began to chant incantations and then fled.

“Some of the items recovered in the house were; a calabash full of fresh blood; a pot with many needles; a polythene bag containing clothes of different colours and a design of human skeletons; a fullscap containing names of many top political leaders, among other things,” he added.

He assured the residents of the state of their safety as investigation into the matter had commenced and the general public would be updated on any progress recorded in the course of the investigation.

The police confirmed that the blood found inside a calabash at the shrine was that of human being. The spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, said the sample of the blood was collected and taken to a medical facility for a test, and it was found out it was that of a human being.

Our reporter saw the paper on which the names of prominent political leaders were inscribed in Arabic Ajami and they include Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle, Deputy governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, State PDP Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Mallaha , Head of service, Kabiru Balarabe, a known Governor Matawalle’s ally, Usman Dankalili and many others.

Governor Bello Mohammed had ordered the demolition and arrest of owners of the house.

The governor, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication, Zailani Bappa, said his administration would not allow the perpetration of any evil acts that negate the practice of Sharia law in the state.

He said the action of his government on this matter would send a signal to those who deviate and practise black magic in the state.

It would be recalled that recently, pages of the Holy Quran were found dumped in a pit latrine while two of the township’s burial grounds were set ablaze all in a manner indicating occultism.

