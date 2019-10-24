‘DisCos require N8.7bn to meet NERC’s remittance order’

ADVERTISEMENT

The electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) have implored the National Assembly to intervene in the current liquidity crisis in the power sector, saying they will need N8.7 billion to comply with the remittance order set by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Barr. Sunday Oduntan, in a statement on Wednesday, said the DisCos will require N725 million monthly to meet the threshold of 35 percent remittance level set by NERC in the meantime.

“To meet the new remittance expectations, DisCos will have to finance an average gap of N725 million per month (estimated at N8.7 billion per year), until increased collections bridge the gap,” the DisCos noted.

NERC had recently notified eight of the DisCos on cancelling their licence within 60 days for defaults in remittances. However, ANED said while the DisCos were expected to remit at least N12.69bn (about 35%) for July 2019 billing cycle out of N35.79bn invoice issued by the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET), the DisCos remitted N8.06bn.

The outstanding was N4.63bn as ANED insisted that the eight DisCos affected performed 23% of the 35% required of them for the month.

“The inability of the DisCos to meet the 35% threshold specified by NERC is a direct result of the liquidity crisis in the power sector,” ANED noted.

It said the situation is further complicated by three years of delayed minor reviews and non-payment of electricity bills by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

On the implication of injecting N725m monthly to raise remittance, ANED said: “Compliance with NERC order will impair this critical obligation to DisCos staff, which will create labour unrest and reduce overall performance.”

Potentially, the results would be a need for significant staff reduction and associated operational failure, compromising the DisCos’ ability to distribute electricity to their customers, the statement noted.

The association recalled that there was such a protest at Kaduna DisCo last week, by its staff, for its inability to meet its salary and pension payment obligations.

ANED requested that NERC amends the remittance order to ensure compliance and that electricity debts owed by MDAs, currently in excess of N100 billion, be taken off or be discounted off the energy bills NBET provides to the DisCos.

