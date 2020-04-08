DisCos, FG agree on 2 months free electricity for Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT

The Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) on Wednesday said they have aligned with the federal government to provide a two-month rebate of free electricity to their customers nationwide.

In a statement by the Executive Director, Research and Advocacy at the Association of Nigeiarian Electricity Distributors (ANED), Barrister Sunday Oduntan, said the decision was in recognition of the challenging effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the economic and daily lives of the customers.

Oduntan, who is also the spokesman for the DisCos, said: “We are also completely aligned with the plans to ensure palliative measures, including free electricity supply to all Nigerians for two months, to make life easier, during the lockdown period. Details of implementation to come soon.”

Oduntan also said the initiative is a fulfilment of the DisCos’ commitments to the nation as they align themselves with the efforts of the National Assembly and the Federal Executive to mitigate the hardships that are currently being borne by their customers and Nigerian citizens.

The DisCos commended the lawmakers, the Executive arm and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for their initiative adding that they are committed to working with them to ensure more efficient power supply within the difficult period.

The power firms also reiterated their commitments to improving service delivery to the nation during this COVID-19 pandemic period and thereafter as they advised their customers to stay at home and stay safe.

Daily Trust reports that the House of Representatives had on Saturday called for the supply of free electricity to Nigerians for two months as part of measures to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila made the call at a meeting between the National Assembly leadership and the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmad, and the Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, among others.

