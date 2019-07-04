DisCos blame TCN for poor grid protection, system collapses in 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The umbrella body of 10 power Distribution Companies (DisCos) has blamed the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)’s “poor transmission network protection” for the nine grid system collapses recorded so far this year.

A statement by Barr. Sunday Oduntan, spokesman for the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) on Wednesday said the DisCos regretted the unfortunate accident that occurred on Sunday, 30th June, 2019, at the TCN substation in Benin City, which left Nigeria in darkness for hours.

“The DisCos remain available to offer their technical assistance to TCN, to ensure that our valued customers do not remain in darkness,” ANED stated.

It said the failure of the TCN Benin Substation was the second in the same city within a year.

It reported the trend of burnt transmission stations and failed transmission substation incidents in Lagos, Calabar, Abuja, Enugu and Onitsha as at May 8, 2019, due to inadequate transmission protection.

ANED also expressed displeasure over TCN’s practice of arbitrary load dumping on the DisCos whenever it (TCN) is having challenges managing energy on its grid.

The DisCos said these deficiencies of TCN were captured in a July 2017 System Adequacy Report published by the Independent System Operator, a section of TCN.

The body said a properly protected transmission system will isolate faults. “The resultant effect is that we have experienced the 9th total black out in Nigeria this year, a rate of transmission failure that is in excess of one blackout per month – far beyond any international standard,” it said.

It said over 100 partial and total transmission system collapses have been recorded since the sector privatisation in 2013.

The DisCos advised TCN to focus on realising actual delivery of its acclaimed 8100MW wheeling capacity as the current figure “is based on nothing more than a computer simulation.”

It also urged the public firm to address its radial transmission network for better power delivery, procure the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) to monitor the grid and trace system collapse faults.

On the 4.3 billion dollar investment which TCN said the DisCos need, ANED said the11 DisCos are regulated entities and not allowed to invest more than $150 million per year or $13.6 million per DisCo annually.

“However, this cannot happen unless such related funding is allowed in the regulatory framework,” it said.

