Disarmament of bandits next in line — Masari

ADVERTISEMENT

Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari has said that disarmament of repentant bandits is the next in line in the on-going peace dialogue between the state and bandits.

Masari, in a statement by his Director General, Media and Publicity, Abdu Labaran said “the next phase of sustaining the peace in Katsina is the surrender of arms and ammunition by the bandits, to be followed by their rehabilitation and integration”.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, Masari, who spoke while receiving the last batch of 15 persons released by bandits operating around Jibia LGA axis said the disarmament program is to be carried out alongside Governors of Maradi (Niger Republic) and Zamfara State.

“The last phase would involve further provision of amenities like schools, clinics, roads, water points for human and animal use as well as re-demarcation of cattle routes encroached by farmers and converted into farm land.

“Added to these measures would be regular engagements between officials of Katsina and Zamfara states with their counterparts from Maradi Region of the neighbouring Niger Republic, one of which is expected to take place at the end of the week on Katsina State, Governor Masari added”.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App