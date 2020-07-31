Disabled persons to benefit from FG jobs in Kwara

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 1,600 persons living with disability in 16 local government areas of Kwara State will benefit from the three-month federal government’s special public works programme.

While speaking with journalists after an interactive meeting with leaders of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disability in Ilorin yesterday, the state committee chairman of the programme, Oluwasegun Oyewo, said that the figure was the 10 percent of the 16,000 slots allocated to the state.

The representative of the Emir of Ilorin in the committee, Mallam Salihu Agboola Balogun, said that the monarch recognised the contribution of PLWD in the state.

Balogun said that the PLWD would be carried along throughout the duration of the work to ensure effectiveness.

The chairman of the PLWD in the state, Mr. Yusuf Bashiru, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for including them among the prospective beneficiaries of the scheme.

Bashiru said that membership of the group was made up of educated and skilled people, adding that they have resolved not to beg for living.

