Disabled mother drags businessman to court for sexually abusing 8-year-old son

ADVERTISEMENT

A disabled mother with leg complications, Latifa Umar on Monday dragged a businessman, Rabiu Abdulrazak to the Sharia Court sitting in Kaduna for violating her 8-year-old son.

The mother is accusing Malam Rabiu of having carnal knowledge of her child.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plaintiff alleged that Malam Rabiu who is her neighbour along Kano road in Kaduna metropolis usually takes her son without her consent.

She said several attempts to report the accused to elders of the community fell on deaf ears and she decided to take up the matter in court.

She said, “Malam Rabiu will call me a mad woman whenever I ask about my son and sometimes it leads to heated argument between us and then he will take him out for a day or two and the boy will still come back late at night”.

She also pleaded with the court to grant her justice by punishing the accused for violating her son’s human rights.

In his own defence, the accused denied the allegation levelled against him saying “I totally disagree to the claims.”

The judge after hearing from both parties granted the accused bail in the sum of N10,000 and asked the plaintiff to bring witnesses who should be her neighbours to testify.

He then adjourned the matter to 28th November, 2019 for presentation of witnesses.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App