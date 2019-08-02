Disability Law in A/Ibom necessary to protect PWD, says CCD

ADVERTISEMENT

The Center For Citizens With Disability (CCD) has said the law protecting the rights of Persons With Disability is necessary in Akwa Ibom State.

The Senior Programmes Officer, Center For Citizens With Disability (CCD), Kola Ogunbiyi, said domesticating the National Disability Act in the state or passing the disability bill was expedient.

Speaking on Thursday in Uyo during a stakeholders forum on Corruption and the Nigerian Disability Act, supported by ActionAid and Strengthening Citizens Resistance Against Prevalence of Corruption (SCRAP-C), Ogunbiyi said CCD was keen on seeing that the law to protect the rights of Persons With Disability was domesticated in the state.

He, however, lamented that the crafting of many aspects of the bill by the 6th Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly to protect Physically Challenged Persons against all forms of discrimination was deficient.

He said there were many loopholes in the bill which prevented it from being assented by the governor, noting that unless the loopholes were checked, the bill will never become law in the state.

He stated that their advocacy is geared towards the enforcement of either the National Disability Act or the passage of the bill, and encouraged the disability group in the state to work towards getting the bill becomes law.

He explained that the domestication of the disability law will not only create awareness on disability issues, it would enhance the access of Persons With Disability to the environment, public building, transportation, quality healthcare, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner of Education in the state, Prof Nse Essien, Mrs Theresa Attih urged the association of Persons With Disability to continue to advocate for the domestication of the National Disability Act in the state through the right channels.

