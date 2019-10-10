Disability law implementation in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the unnoticeable score in his first four years as governor and which Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje should celebrate is the significant signing of the Kano State Persons Living with Disability Bill into law in late 2018.The law which is a milestone in the efforts to reduce the discomfort and challenges faced by people with special needs, will go a long way in relieving the pains and anxiety associated with disability.

An insight into the law will reveal the concerns meted on discrimination faced by those having disabilities in the society and the attempt to check derogatory language and stigma.

It also went to address the rights and welfare which hitherto the persons with disability ranging from spinal cord injury, to deafness, blindness and other forms of handicap have not been enjoying at both state and local government levels.

When fully implemented, the law will also provide ease of the use of public facilities by the disabled in the whole state which also is strongly desirable. It also had comprehensively dealt with the responsibility of parents of disabled children and tackled the issue of employment for the challenged segment of the society.

Most importantly is the disability fund which is overdue when considering the many constraints associated with disability. It is a critical issue to fast-track the provision of the fund to alleviate and or limit the sufferings of people living with the various disabilities.

What the state government under governor Ganduje should focus on is the effective implementation of the law and it’s provision so as to leave behind a foundation for the next generation with a solid foundation for the welfare of the persons with disability.

First and foremost is the need for a comprehensive data of persons living with disability in the state which would be able to capture the various clusters and identify the needs accordingly.

Inter ministerial and inter agency relationship as stipulated in the law should be a vital point to rapidly address especially with the ministry of health and that of education. Political groups and the organized private sector should be encouraged to be fully involved in the revolution aimed at extending the arms of compassion and empowerment.

For the smooth implementation of laws competent hands with experience should be involved and the role of the private sector and more importantly international organizations will continue to feature in the effort to make the state a beacon for other states in making the lives of disabled people a more enjoyable one. Many outlets exist yet underutilized for the successful implementation of the disability laws and it is only when competent hands are given the opportunities that a collaboration will be fruitful.

The government can spearhead the campaign and allow the amputees, the handicapped among all with special needs to spread the message. The various clusters need to be mobilized so that the proposed disability commission would be one of governor Ganduje’s unique legacies.

A society that caters for the welfare of its citizens and especially the vulnerable has attained the highest point of virtue and excellence while upholding true democratic ideals which treats individuals fairly thereby eliminating discrimination.

With this it is desirable to appeal to the Kano state government under the leadership of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to urgently and diligently set the apparatus in motion for the implementation of the disability law in earnest.

Hisham Habib writes from Rigiyar Zaki Quarters in Kano

