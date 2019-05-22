Disability bill scales second reading in Yobe Assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

A bill on People Living with Disabilities (PLWD) has passed the second reading in Yobe State House of Assembly.

The notice for the presentation of the bill was read by the House Leader, Hon Usman Adamu, at the floor of the house on Wednesday.

Presenting the bill, Adamu said that if the bill was passed, it will give the beneficiaries some privileges and prohibits all forms of discrimination on the ground of disability and imposes fine for any violation.

Supporting the motion, Hon. Buba Ibrahim Kalallawa, Hon. Ahmed Lawan Mirwa and Hon. Mohammed Bazam, said the bill seeks to ensure that the physically challenged receive what the constitution has already provided for them.

The sitting which allowed the suspension of rule 74 (1) standing rule to allow for the second reading, committed the bill to Social Development and IDPs Committee for public hearing and was asked to also submit its report in two weeks.

The Chairman, Joint National Association of Persons with disabilities in the state, Usman Bura Gabai, commended the lawmakers for their efforts in ensuring the bill becomes law soon.

He said the step taken by the Assembly has given hope to his members that they would soon join Lagos, Plateau, Nasarawa, Jigawa and Kano states whom have signed the bill into law.

