Diri unseals Churches shut for violating COVID-19 measures

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has asked the state task force on COVID-19 to unseal worship centres that violatedl of measures imposed by the state government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

He also advised the violators to retrace their steps as his administration derived no pleasure in shutting down churches and other places of worship.

He gave the directive at an enlarged meeting with religious leaders in the state yesterday at the government house in Yenagoa.

The governor’s acting Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, in a statement, quoted the governor as having expressed concern over the daily update from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) with the state recording 54 new cases on Tuesday and 25 on Wednesday, saying all hands must be on deck to curtail the spread of the virus.

