Diri to present 2020 budget to Bayelsa Assembly soon

The new Governor of Bayelsa state, Senator Douye Diri, says he will soon forward the 2020 budget proposal to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

He gave the indication on Monday while receiving the 24- member State House of Assembly at the government House in Yenagoa.

Immediate-past Governor, Seriake Dickson, had last year said that he would not forward the appropriation bill for 2020 as a mark of honour, since a new government was coming in place.

Diri, however, said the meeting with the lawmakers was part of the process for the submission of the bill.

He said: “There is no time at all. We want to hit the ground running, hence this meeting with you all. Let me assure you that the document will come in no distant time. This is the synergy we need to ensure development of the state, Diri stated.

“Let us join hands to build Bayelsa state. We must leave a legacy of development, love and hope for our people. Our state is in dire need of development in all facets. Education for instance is the bedrock and foundation of any society. We will invest more in critical infrastructure.

“We cannot use our hands to destroy the state we all sought to have. All the feuding should stop and let us see ourselves as brothers and sisters. Then, focus on things that will bring us together.” He said.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Bubou-Obolo, formally congratulated the Governor, and his Deputy, Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, over the Supreme Court declaration and subsequent inauguration.

