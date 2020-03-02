Diri alleges arms stockpiling in Bayelsa

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri yesterday condemned what he called stockpiling of arms and other dangerous weapons intended to ferment trouble in the state.

He advised those involved in “the nefarious act” to embrace peace or be ready to face the full weight of the law.

Diri, according to a statement by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, spoke in Yenagoa at a thanksgiving reception in honour of the member representing Yenagoa Constituency I in the House of Assembly, Oboku Oforji, and to celebrate his court victory over allegations of certificate forgery against his deputy.

He said democracy allows people to choose their leaders, wondering why people would want to kill others because of politics “when the outcome of elections is not in their favour.”

Diri said his administration would prioritise the construction of a second flyover in the Etegwe-Edepie axis of Yenagoa to tackle frequent traffic gridlock in fulfilment of his election promises.

He said the cost of the project would be reflected in this year’s budget to be presented to the House of Assembly soon.

