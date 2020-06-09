Director suspended over alleged certificate forgery

ADVERTISEMENT

A director with Nasarawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NAPHDA), Samuel Atala has been suspended for alleged certificate forgery.

The Executive Chairman of NAPHDA, Dr Mohammed Usman Adis, said that the agency has obeyed the directive of the State House of Assembly by suspending the appointment of Atala as a director of the agency pending when investigation on his certificates will be concluded.

He made the statement when he appeared before the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Public Complaints, Petition and Security in Lafia on Tuesday.

He said that the agency has written to the Benue State University, Makurdi on the said certificate and is waiting for the institution’s reply.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

The executive chairman said that the agency would continue to be fair to all staff in the area of their promotion in the interest of peace and development.

NAPHDA Chairman, Dr. Adis was invited in order to get clarification on a petition by one Solomon Joseph Zhekaba, a staff of the agency due to alleged injustice done to him in the area of promotion.

The petitioner has written a letter of complaint to the committee that the agency did not follow due process in the appointment of a director of Primary Healthcare representing Jenkwe Development Area quota.

Solomon Joseph Zhekaba said, “He was the next person in rank to the retired director and wondered why the agency appointed his subordinate to occupy the position.

“That Samuel Atala, who was his junior was promoted to the rank of a director, Primary Health Care and wondered how somebody that has Advanced Diploma will be given direct admission to read Master Degree without Post Graduate Diploma in his field, saying that such certificates need to be investigated “

Related

Download Daily Trust News App