Director, others to appear before Reps over alleged age falsification

A Director, five Deputy Directors and three Assistant Directors, in the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation (AGF), have been directed to appear before the Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives.

The directive was given by the committee at its sitting, following a petition against the said persons over alleged discrepancies in their dates of birth and other alleged anomalies.

Chairman of the Committee, Oluwole Oke (PDP, Osun) said: “During the last meeting, the committee requested that the Auditor General should come along with the following Officers on a petition bordering on falsification of age; Director Ugwu Ngozi Eucharia, Deputy Directors Chidom Chukwuemwka Eric, Alebiosu Ayoola Adekunle, Anyanwu Azubuike Augustine, Chikwe Ndubuisi Valentine and Onyema Lordson Jide Ferdinand.

“Assistant Directors Olu Samuel Godwin, Ogunyemi Olusegun Anthony and Olorunnegan Damilola.”

However, three of the person required to appear before the committee were present at the hearing and made their submissions under oath.

