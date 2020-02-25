Director, 2 others charged with defilement of 12-yr-old girl

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has charged a 45-year-old Director of Finance, Sokoto State Urban and Regional Planning Board, Ahmed Yahaya and two other staff members of the Board, for alleged procurement and sexual exploitation of a 12-year-old girl.

Daily Trust on February 18 exclusively reported the alleged crime and attempts by the father of the victim to withdraw the case.

The two others charged along with Yahaya before the Federal High Court, Sokoto are Ibrahim Isah, 45, an Internal Auditor with the board, and Habibu Abdullahi, 40, a Special Assistant to Yahaya.

Details of the case revealed that sometimes in May, 2019, the victim, a sachet water seller, went to the office of the accused persons seeking financial assistance. The accused persons were then said to have taken advantage of the vulnerability of the victim and had illicit sex with her one after the other at different times right inside the offices.

Abdullahi, it was alleged after knowing that his boss was not around, allegedly lured the victim into the office, sexually assaulted her and thereafter gave her N300.

NAPTIP said the case with charge number FHC/7c/2020, was filed by its Sokoto Zonal Command on February 17.

