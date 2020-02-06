Breaking News
De-registeration of political parties: What Nigerians are saying
Direct VAT complaints to FIRS, Pantami tells telecom subscribers

By Zakariyya Adaramola Published Date
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has said Nigerian telecom subscribers should direct all enquiries and clarifications about the 7.5 percent increase on call and data rates to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), being the proper institution for tax matters.

Pantami disclosed this in a statement by his spokesperson, Uwa Suleiman in Abuja on Thursday.

He said he wasn’t mandated to handle VAT and the issues of VAT do not fall under the ministry’s purview.

“The office of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) has been inundated with complaints and enquiries concerning the recent 7.5% VAT deductions on voice calls and text messages, by some Mobile Network Operators (MNOs).

“While we appreciate the support and efforts of well meaning Nigerians who have sought clarifications in a civil manner, we wish to inform the general public that the issues of VAT, do not fall under the Ministry’s purview. The office of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy is not mandated to handle VAT’’, the minister said.

He also said he had no prior consultation or awareness about the VAT increase on telecoms services.

“All further enquiries and clarifications may henceforth be directed to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), being the proper institution for tax matters’’, he said.

