Dino Melaye’s lawyer writes INEC, wants status quo maintained

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Dino Melaye of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has written through his lawyer to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) demanding the electoral body to maintain status quo.

In a letter written on his behalf by the law firm of Ricky Tarfa & Co and signed by Rilwan I. Idris, INEC was informed of the pendency of a suit before Justice Ekwo of the Federal High Court 5, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suit, according to the letter dated November 28, was accompanied by motions for an interim and interlocutory injunction restraining the Commission from proceeding with the supplementary elections of the Kogi West Senatorial District.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He complained that certain polling units and wards where the rerun election were cancelled were not included in the elections register for the supplementary elections scheduled to take place on November 30.

He said a letter he wrote to the Commission on November 18 to register this complaint was acknowledged but not worked on.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App