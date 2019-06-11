Dino Melaye can’t defeat me — Gov Bello

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has likened the ambition of Kogi Central District senator-elect to challenge him at the November 16 governorship election as an indication of his readiness to “pass through the eye of the needle”.

The governor, who spoke with journalists in Abuja shortly after the meeting of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) on Sunday night, voiced confidence about his victory at the coming poll.

Asked about the threat of Sen. Dino to unseat him, Bello said, “any time you talk, we should talk of somebody that is good. Apart from that person, you are talking of, let him justify the mandate given to him by showing his people what he has done. For him to come and challenge me means that he is ready to pass through the eye if the needle.”

Asked whether he could secure APC ticket considering the quality of opposition, he said “where will the ticket go outside myself?

“In Kogi State, we know the election is coming up and of course, a lot of people will come out for the challenge. But the reality is that we are on ground. From within the party to the general election, we are not just talking of victory, we ‘re talking of the margin of the victory of APC over any other party that will come next because of what we have been able to do in the state delivering on all our promises,” he said.

