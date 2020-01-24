Dingyadi and pragmatic governance approach

ADVERTISEMENT

Few Nigerians have led their entire life without deviating from their designated goal, especially when that goal involves unrelenting struggle to bring about change to a Nigerian society rife with economic and political inequality and various forms of injustice.

And so with men of intellectual sagacity and pragmatic approach to issues of governance, the struggle continues for a better Nigeria. One prominent Nigerian who at every point in his public service has sought to institute transparency and accountability in governance is Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi.

Good leaders are not easy to come by, and so we must let the world know that Dingyadi is a man who is worth his onions. His virtues, humility and selfless services have convinced whoever comes into contact with him to pledge unswerving support and loyalty to him.

Born in 1953 in Dingyadi, Bodinga LG of Sokoto state, and a graduate of ABU Zaria in 1978, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi did his NYSC in former Gongola state and started work in the Sokoto civil service where he rose to become a Permanent Secretary in various MDAs that include Cabinet Office, Sokoto, and Deputy Governor’s office as well as ministries of education, works and transport and health.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

M.M. Dingyadi continues to be an inspiration to new generations, with his lifelong example of struggle for a better society, a society where oppression and exploitation have been eradicated and where each individual is able to develop his or her full potential in a truly democratic environment.

Surely, Dingyadi’s eminent qualification must have led to his appointment as Secretary to the Sokoto state Government (SSG) from June 1999 – December 2006 and through dint of hard work he sought a nationalistic outlook when he contested as a governorship candidate under the platform of Democratic People Party (DPP) in 2007 but gallantly lost to the PDP candidate.

A man who is worthy of tall honour, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi is a personification of greatness in many ways, whose work also led to his current appointment as Chairman governing board of National Commission for Colleges of Eduction, Abuja (NCCE) in 2018. Also when the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria brought back the Ministry of Police Affairs , he found M M Dingyadi as the one who fits the cap and appointed him as Minister.

We make bold to declare that Dingyadi is a highly patriotic Nigeria and a loyal party man. He is a manifestly upright, enviably honest and an infectiously competent politician. He has over the years demonstrated his abilities of competency, independent mindedness and the spirit of a team player.

Undoubtedly, he is one of the most outstanding cosmopolitan Nigerian politicians and leader, a man of distinct character and quality whose contribution to the development of Sokoto State and Nigeria is well acknowledged.

It has been said that a great person attracts great people and knows how to hold them together. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi is not just a great politician, he is undoubtedly the all-embracing grassroots man who helps in actualizing a greater Nigeria through the instrumentality of inclusive participation.

He is also a man of extreme cerebral powers and the charisma to competently pilot the affairs of a state. It is important to note that no nation can ever attain greatness as long as the very best amongst the citizenry are not in leadership position. Candidature of M.M. Dingyadi is therefore a matter of the needed competence, experience and integrity to midwife a greater Sokoto state.

Productive in academics, having studied political science, he has proved his mettle and brilliance through a leadership style that could best be described as visionary, and was elected as member of the Constituent Assembly Abuja representing Bodinga/Dange Shuni constituency in 1988, and also appointed as member of the 2014 National Conference, Abuja to represent Sokoto West Senatorial district in March, 2014.

In true manner of one who understands the higher ideals of leadership, Dingyadi has ensured (through the various positions he held) that the ship of state is not grounded to a halt, at the same time ensuring that the independence of the legislature was not trampled upon.

His many positive traits have endeared him to his people, little wonder this worthy unassuming politician served as Director General Sokoto state APC Campaign Organisation for Buhari/Mutawalle campaign for the 2015 general elections.

His sojourn into politics has given the art of politicking a new face, as he broke the stereotype of the professional politician and served as Chairman Sokoto state APC campaign council for Buhari/Ahmed Aliyu campaign for the 2019 general elections and successfully projecting the brand and person of President Buhari to the Nigerian people.

He has been at the centre of Nigeria and Sokoto politics; scrutinized and analyzed by his adversaries for close two decades and yet, like a goldfish who has no hiding place, he keeps on rising as a star.

Service to the people is Dingyadi’s hallmark, his experiences include being a member of the Asset Sharing Committee between Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states and committee on sales of fertilizer by FASCO Sokoto state and has also served at various times as chairman or member of the state government Hajj delegation to Saudi Arabia.

Conferred with the traditional title of Katukan Sokoto by the Sokoto state Sultanate Council in 2004, the name Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi may ring little or no bell amongst the people of Sokoto but the story will soon change and almost every household in the state will no doubt be familiar with not just the name but even the face of Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi.

Dingyadi is a leader who is well committed to his followers and he also believes in the youths, he should answer the clarion call to come out and contest for the office of Governor of Sokoto State come 2023 in order to complete the good work President Muhammadu Buhari is doing because he is the only candidate with the necessary exposure, experience and qualities that can transform the state from this present position to a developed modern state.

His impact in Sokoto politics is very visible and dominant which makes him to be a force to reckon with. Without being immodest, I can humbly state that this aspiration is victory bound. With him the future of the youths and the common man is assured. We look forward to continuing to reap from his immense contribution to building a better Nigeria for generations yet unborn.

Bakori, a retired civil servant, writes from Kaduna

Related

Download Daily Trust News App