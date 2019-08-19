Dikko: NPFL stakeholders saddened by Obaseki’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

The League Management Company (LMC) yesterday said it has received with sadness the demise of Chief Jackson Oyuki Obaseki, a former Chairman of the defunct Nigeria Football League.

Chairman of the LMC, Shehu Dikko described the death of Chief Obaseki as another loss for football in the country and noted that “he would be missed by many in league clubs management”

“The report of the passing on of Chief Obaseki has saddened us in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) especially because he was someone who played a key role in the process that led to the evolvement and sustenance of independent administration for Professional League football in our country”.

The LMC Chairman extended his condolences and that of the 20 NPFL Clubs to the Obaseki family, noting that, “Chief was a father figure not just to his immediate biological family but to all of us in football”.

Obaseki died on Sunday, August 10 in Benin at the age of 75.

