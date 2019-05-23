Dickson wants next govs chair from South

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has called for the selected of the chairman for the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) from the South.

Dickson who made the call in a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, in Abuja, said the call was in line with the principle of rotating the office between North and South.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the governors of the 36 states of the federation met in Abuja last night ahead of the exit of many of them that completed their second tenure, including Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State who is the current chairman of the forum.

The governor said the next chairman of the NGF should come from the South, but quickly noted that governors elected under the platform of the PDP would not contest the position in consonance with the precedence that the NGF Chairman should be a ranking governor from the ruling political party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Credible sources said there was the likelihood of Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State emerging the next chairman of the governor’s forum.

“I am calling on the governors who would assemble on Wednesday (yesterday) to take a decision on the chairmanship of the Governor’s Forum to be guided by the time tested principle of rotation between the North and the South,” he said.

Election tribunal upholds Wike’s re-election

The Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal has dismissed the petition filed by the state’s governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP), Chief Isaac Wonwu, challenging the victory of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at the poll.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice O.K Kaigama, dismissed the petition following a motion for withdrawal moved by counsel to Chief Wonwu, Mr Uche Ulemene.

Justice Kaigama also stated that the Labour Party governorship candidate withdrew the petition on his own volition, and that there were no illegal agreements that necessitated the withdrawal.

Wonwu’s counsel sought the leave of the tribunal to withdraw the petition and strike out same after informing the tribunal that his application to withdraw the petition was accompanied by a notice of consent.

The governorship candidate stated that he withdrew the petition in the interest of Rivers State.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App