Dialogue: Repentant bandits release another 9 teenage girls, 1 boy in Katsina

No fewer than 9 additional teenage girls and one boy were on Monday released by repentant bandits in Katsina State, as the dialogue and peace initiative of the state government continue to record success.

The victims were kidnapped from Ruma, Batsari Local Government Area of the state some weeks ago.

The victims said that they spent about 32 days in captivity before the government secured their release.

They said that they were given food and had not been sexually abused by the bandits.

The victims were handed over to the Transition Committee Chairman of Batsari local government area, who would take them for medical check up before reuniting them with their families.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government has so far secured the release of about 67 persons since the dialogue and peace initiative started.(NAN)

