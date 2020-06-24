‘Diabetes may kill 240 million by 2045’

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 240 million people may die of diabetes across the world between 2020 and 2045, an international non-governmental organisation, Lions Club, has said.

The president of Wuse Abuja Lions Club, Mrs Ramota Baba-Ahmed, stated this in Abuja Tuesday when she led her team to the corporate head office of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust titles, to donate personal protective equipment to its staff.

She said the club was supporting Media Trust Limited and few other media organisations for their commitment to reporting the COVID-19 pandemic well.

“Right now, diabetes has been adjudged to be one of the eight killers of human beings in the world, and they’re looking at it that by 2045, there will be like 240 million people who will die of diabetes.

“The numbers are increasing daily and some people don’t even know it,” she said.

General Manager, Human Resource and Management Services, Media Trust Limited, Hajiya Hadiza Bala, appreciated the club for the gesture.

