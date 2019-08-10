  1. Home
DHQ sets up panel on cops’ killing

By Ronald Mutum Published Date
Nigerian Army

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday said it had set up a probe panel over the killing of police operatives by soldiers in Taraba State.

A statement from Defence spokesman, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, said in compliance with the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, has constituted a seven-man joint investigation panel to unravel the circumstances that led to the incident between the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police resulting in the killing of three personnel of the Nigeria Police and a civilian along Ibi-Wukari road in Taraba State.

He said the panel is headed by Rear Admiral IT Olaiya and has a representative each from the Nigerian Army, Navy, Airforce, Police, DSS and  DIA. He said the committee had commenced work.

