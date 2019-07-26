DHQ, NOA collaborate on public appreciation of armed forces

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the Defence Headquarters have entered into a collaboration to sensitize Nigerians and boost public appreciation of the Armed Forces, thereby encouraging them to be more committed to the task of tackling national security challenges.

A statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Friday by NOA stated that the collaboration was made in order to create awareness on the efforts and contributions of the military in nation building.

ADVERTISEMENT

It stated that the collaboration was made when the standing Committee of the Defence Headquarters for Sensitization Strategy on Public appreciation of armed forces paid the NOA a courtesy visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari who recounted the many contributions of the military in discharging its mandate of securing the country, both externally and internally, urged the public to take cognizance of the huge sacrifices made by the armed forces to keep the country as one entity and also safeguard the territorial integrity of the country.

Abari said the Armed Forces have helped curtailed global terrorism, which is not peculiar to Nigeria or the African Continent and has also contributed to keeping the country safe from terrorism.

According to him, “the role of the military has gone beyond their primary duties to providing emergency and humanitarian services to internally displaced persons in their camps around the North East and other parts of the country”.

In his remarks, the Committee Chairman, Air Vice Marshal O.J Osahor said since the inauguration of committee by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, it has made appreciable progress in its task.

Among the progress made so far are the flight rebates it has secured with some airlines including Arik Air and Ethiopian Airline; 20% discount from Innoson motors for all spares bought from its stocks; rebates for hotel accommodations among others.

Osahor hoped that the collaboration will improve its sensitization strategies in order to meet with the aims and objectives for setting up the team.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App