DHQ condemns ill-treatment of arrested suspects

By Ronald Mutum   Published Date

The Defence Headquarters yesterday condemned a video footage trending in the social media, displaying the maltreatment of some suspected armed bandits and kidnappers who were arrested along Abuja – Kaduna road during a recent operation.

The defence spokesman, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement said: “Apparently the troops had in  their overzealousness  tied one of the suspects to a stake in a desperate attempt to extract information from them.”

Nwachukwu said, “the DHQ wishes to unambiguously state that the act exhibited by the troops in the video footage is very unprofessional and an outright violation of the code of conduct handed down to guide the conduct and behaviour of troops of the AFN during operations.”

He said, “the DHQ therefore, in very strong terms condemns this act of ineptitude and exhibition of lawlessness.”

