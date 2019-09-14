DG, Accountant in EFCC net over alleged diversion of workers’ salaries

  1. Home
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested the Director General of Sokoto Marshal Agency and an Accountant for alleged conspiracy, money laundering & diversion of workers salaries to the tune of N10 million.

The DG Abdullahi Sa’idu and Bashar Dodo-Iya, an accountant, were nabbed Friday, a statement by an EFCC spokesperson Mu’azu Liman Daura disclosed.

He said preliminary investigation showed that the two conspired and diverted about N10 million funds meant for the Marshal’s salaries.

According to him, both were members of payment committee of Sokoto Marshal Corps.

He stated that the arrest followed a petition jointly signed and presented to the commission by 39 members of the agency.

The petitioners alleged that their three months salaries were being withheld without any reason, he noted.

He said they also alleged that the duo diverted the money for their personal use and that all efforts made to get their salaries paid proved abortive.

The spokesperson disclosed that investigation was still on.

He added that as soon as investigation was concluded, the suspects would be charged to court.

