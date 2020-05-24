Developer moves to decontaminate Landmark Village isolation centre

ADVERTISEMENT

Landmark Africa Group, developer of the ambitious Landmark Village in Lagos, has put in place modalities for the decontamination of the part of the village donated as isolation centre for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Etiosa, Lagos.

The property developer has partnered with Boecker Public Health Services, to decontaminate the isolation centre in a safe and secure manner, using the protocol adopted during the Ebola crisis.

Daily Trust reports that a large area of Landmark Village covering 2,500 square metres was set aside to build the isolation centre in partnership with the Lagos State government and other private organisations.

To protect residents, tenants and business owners in the village, the isolation centre was designed to have dedicated entry and exit points secluded from the rest of the premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Speaking at a virtual press conference organised by the Landmark Africa Group, its Head of Projects, Mr. Eyinna Okorafor, disclosed that the isolation centre was built within 21 days.

Mr. Okorafor said the isolation centre was carefully located in such a way that there would be no interaction with residents.

A medical expert and Chairman of the Board of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Dr. Richardson Ajayi, disclosed that the isolation centre was the high risk area of Landmark Village, which would be decontaminated.

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (GMD/CEO) of Landmark, Mr. Paul Onwuanibe, said the group participated in setting up the isolation centre to give back to the community it operated in and to support the effort to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App