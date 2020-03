In a video that’s emerged, deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, laughs at the “insubordination” charge brought cited in his removal as emir.

He says he could easily have won at court, citing an “unprofessional” release issued by the Kano state government at his removal without any questioning or interrogation on the charges proffered against him.

But he insists, he does not want to, he has done six years on the throne of the emirate and is moving on.

