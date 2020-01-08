  1. Home
  4. Details scanty as ‘Operation Amotekun’ starts in S/West
By Hameed Oyegbade (Osogbo),      Bola Ojuola (Akure), Raphael Ogbonnaiye           (Ado Ekiti), Jeremiah Oke (Ibadan),      Peter Moses (Ogun), Abdullateef Aliyu (Lagos), Eugene Agha (Lagos) & Ronald Mutum (Abuja) Published Date
Hopes and fears are on the rise in the South West of Nigeria as a security outfit codenamed ‘Operation Amotekun’ which governors of the zone put in place to curb crimes takes off tomorrow. Governors of Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti met last year  and deliberated on waves of attacks and resolved to…

