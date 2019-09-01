Despite protest, APC still rejects Nwogu’s nomination into NDDC board

ADVERTISEMENT

The Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned that no amount of “rented miscreants” can stop it from opposing the nomination of Mr. Nwogu Nwogu as the state’s Commissioner in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The party, in reaction to the purported solidarity protest reportedly staged by some youths in support of Nwogu, described the protest as comic stage-managed drama stressing that hiring such crowd to protest cannot erase incompetency and mediocrity.

In a statement made available to our reporter by Comrade Benedict Godson, its Publicity Secretary, the APC described the protesters as people who have no stake both in Abia and oil rich Ukwa land, saying they should be disregarded.

The party warned them to stop wasting their time as it will not allow mediocre and outsiders who know nothing about both the party, Abia state and Ukwa land to sabotage the developmental efforts of the APC-led Federal Government.

