Despite NASS-ministry row, youths await FG’s 774,000 jobs

Amidst the spat between the Federal Government and the National Assembly over the planned recruitment of 774,000 Nigerians in the Special Public Works (SPW) programmes, unemployed youths across the country have expressed eagerness to participate in the programme.

The youths expressed hope that the program would alleviate their sufferings and prepare them for future offers.

The SPW programme is designed to employ 774,000 itinerant unskilled workers, 1,000 each across the 774 local governments of the federation, in the first phase of three months.

The workers would be paid a monthly stipend of N20, 000 within this period.

FG, NASS row over programme

The National Assembly and Ministry of Labour and Employment had been at loggerheads on the modalities for the implementation of the programme.

But Keyamo last Tuesday said he had been mandated by the president to continue with the recruitment exercise, directing the state’s committees to continue with the selection process.

Youths enthusiastic about the programme

But despite the impasse between the FG and the NASS, many unemployed Nigerians are enthusiastic about the programme and want it to commence as soon as possible.

Among Nigerians with high hopes to be recruited is a graduate of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ade Adesegun.

He said it was his expectation to get an avenue to care for his needs hoping to be among the youths to be shortlisted for the programme.

“Though, I don’t have 100 per cent trust in the recruitment exercise, I will still apply. I won’t give up easily. I have what it takes to be shortlisted if it is not hijacked by the politicians and power players of our country,” he said.

Another youth from Ogun State, Jide Toheeb said he would try to secure a spot among the 1,000 people to benefit from the program in his local government area.

An unemployed youth in Lagos, Ajayi Tunmininu said she was aware of the programme and had prepared for the opportunity.

She said, “My expectations are high for the job. I am desperate to work. Whatever amount we are given will be managed as far as I have money to feed and transport myself.

“The job should not be for only those with connections and those with political affiliations. Also, people at the helm of affairs should also not be after young girls and beautiful women, asking them for illicit affairs before considering them. If all is adhered to, we will be glad,” Tunmininu said.

A Lagos-based unemployed Nigerian, Khadijat said although she is seeking for employment from other places, she will apply for the SPW with the expectation that no matter the duration of the job, it will go a long way in empowering her financially.

Nazifi Umar is still unemployed three years after having a diploma. He opted to teach in a private school in Kano but said his salary was stopped due to the pandemic.

“I commend the ministry of labour for doing this especially the minister who insisted that the poor must be considered. This is the kind of jobs that every ministry should do to reduce the rate of poverty in the country,” Umar said.

Another Kano youth, Anas Saminu Ja’en expressed fear that controversy between the National Assembly the minister could portend grave dangers for the programme.

He said notwithstanding, he would apply for the job since the masses are at the centre of it.

A youth from Lapai Local Government Area, Niger state, Mohammad Abubakar said that the special works program is a good initiative by the president and urged that the selection process be transparent so that those who need it most would benefit from it.

Abubakar said should he get the job, “It will improve my financial situation even though it won’t cover my needs. Since the work is for a specific time I’ll use my remaining time to do other things and take care of my family.”

Adamu Umar who hails from Wase Local Government Area Plateau State, said the SPW was a welcomed development adding that “It will go a long way to help me.”

Philip Mutyep who hails from Pankshin Local Government Area, Plateau State commended the move but said it would only carter for a few unemployed people.

Asiya Umar Kofarbai, from Katsina Local Government Area, Katsina State said gender equity should be considered by the government.

Habib Giwa, a resident of Kaduna praised the initiative saying the money gained from the programme will empower them to start small businesses.

Zainab Lawal said she was excited at the opportunity the project would provide and urged the various selection teams to ensure gender balance so that women can benefit from the programme.

However, a resident of Akwa Ibom State, Uwem Asian doubted the sincerity of the government in executing the programmes adding that similar programmes were hijacked by politicians.

He said, “Whatever the government is doing, it should favour the masses and not just something that has been hijacked by politicians. Government should be sincere about things like that.”

Meanwhile the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Ayuba Wabba said the Extended Special Public Works (SPW) recruitment of 774,000 youths across the country is like a stopgap possibly to respond to the challenge of the pandemic.

He added that it is like providing social security cover in making sure that there is social inclusion for the most vulnerable group especially those that do not have any skill, and are not engaged.

“The only challenge now is how it can actually be ensured that those needed it most are the people that will benefit from the scheme. Every effort to make the process transparent, Labour will support,” Wabba said.

