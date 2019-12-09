Despite N240m solar power grids, communities in Kaduna, 5 others suffer outages

ADVERTISEMENT
Although the Federal Government has invested N240.6 million on renewable energy projects across six rural communities to provide sustainable power, investigation by Daily Trust on Sunday shows that those communities still suffer outages over the poor condition of the facilities. The projects were executed by the Bank of Industry (BoI) and the United Nations Development…
