Despite many of us killed, we will fight Boko Haram to bitter end – Civilian JTF

ADVERTISEMENT

A member of Civilian Joint Task Force, Ali Abdulhamid Adam, has said despite losing some of the force’s members in the fight against insurgency, the group would continue to battle Boko Haram members to the bitter end in Borno state.

“We cannot fold our hands and allow them to kill us all.,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One has to sacrifice for others to survive. A lot of us who started as members of Civilian JTF are no longer with us. They have sacrificed for us and we have to sacrifice for others. It is a battle that is not easy but we just have to it.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Adamu said this on Saturday while fielding questions on at the Citizenship and Training Centre, Shere Hills, in Jos, during a peace building training organised for Borno Civilian JTF and Vigilante members by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Adamu, who joined the group since 2013, said their resilience to face the battle followed the realisation that it was getting too late for them to react to the wanton killing by Boko Haram.

“We have not achieved our aim 100% but to some certain extent, we have tried our best. We have pursued the insurgents from Maiduguri and other towns in the state inspire of the intimidation and humiliation by faced in the process,” he said.

He said what made the battle at the beginning so difficult was how some of them were used by Boko Haram to undermine the efforts of Civilian JTF where many served as informers to the dreaded group. This he said has drawn them back at the initial stage but have later fished the bad eggs among them stressing that, “success is now on our side.”

He however called on Borno state and federal government to continue with the support they had been giving to the group, emphasising that “evil act doesn’t last forever and so, Boko Haram activities will one day become a thing of the past. “

Related

Download Daily Trust News App